Winter Weather Advisory issued November 1 at 3:00AM PDT until November 2 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Wet snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35

mph.

* WHERE…Portions of northern California and south central

Oregon. This includes portions of Highway 97 in northern

Klamath County, the pass on Highway 140 east of Bly, the

Winter Rim, the Warner Mountains, and the higher elevations of

Siskiyou County, including Mount Shasta.

* WHEN…From 5 AM Tuesday to 5 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels initially will range from

around 5000 feet in southern Oregon to 6500 feet in northern

California. Snow levels will fall to between 4000 and 5000 feet

Tuesday, then continue to fall Tuesday night. Overall, snowfall

accumulation may be a little less due to some melting,

especially on roadways during the day Tuesday. But the highest

precipitation rates are expected during the day Tuesday.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com and http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov

for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.