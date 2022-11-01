Winter Weather Advisory issued November 1 at 9:18AM PDT until November 2 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Wet snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.
* WHERE…Portions of northern California and south central
Oregon. This includes portions of Highway 97 in northern
Klamath County, the pass on Highway 140 east of Bly, the
Winter Rim, the Warner Mountains, and the higher elevations of
Siskiyou County, including Mount Shasta.
* WHEN…From 5 AM Tuesday to 5 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels initially will range from
around 5000 feet in southern Oregon to 6500 feet in northern
California. Snow levels will fall to between 4000 and 5000 feet
Tuesday, then continue to fall Tuesday night.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com and http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov
for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.