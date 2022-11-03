Wind Advisory issued November 3 at 2:06PM PDT until November 5 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In California, Modoc County, including the Warner
mountains and Willow Ranch. In Oregon, Northern and Eastern
Klamath County and Western Lake County and Central and Eastern
Lake County. This includes the Winter Ridge, Summer Lake,
Paisley, Valley Falls, Lakeview and the Warner mountains
* WHEN…From 5 PM Friday to 11 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.