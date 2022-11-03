Winter Weather Advisory issued November 3 at 1:47PM PDT until November 4 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to
a tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.
* WHERE…South Central Oregon Cascades, Siskiyou Mountains and
Southern Oregon Cascades, northern Klamath Basin and Northern
and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County. This
includes highway 140 near Lake of the woods and east, the Crater
Lake area, the Diamond Lake area and highway 97 north of Modoc
Point.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of black ice
possible. Slick roads and minor travel delays possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels are expected to rise through
the night, but cold air is expected to pool in places,
combining with below freezing road surface temperatures to bring
possible very slick road conditions in places. Snow levels and
temperatures will continue to rise Friday, but until road
temperatures also rise very slick driving conditions will
continue, possibly into late Friday morning or even early
afternoon in more sun sheltered locations.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for freezing rain means that periods
of freezing rain will cause travel difficulties.