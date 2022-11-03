Winter Weather Advisory issued November 3 at 1:47PM PDT until November 4 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to

a tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.

* WHERE…South Central Oregon Cascades, Siskiyou Mountains and

Southern Oregon Cascades, northern Klamath Basin and Northern

and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County. This

includes highway 140 near Lake of the woods and east, the Crater

Lake area, the Diamond Lake area and highway 97 north of Modoc

Point.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of black ice

possible. Slick roads and minor travel delays possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels are expected to rise through

the night, but cold air is expected to pool in places,

combining with below freezing road surface temperatures to bring

possible very slick road conditions in places. Snow levels and

temperatures will continue to rise Friday, but until road

temperatures also rise very slick driving conditions will

continue, possibly into late Friday morning or even early

afternoon in more sun sheltered locations.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for freezing rain means that periods

of freezing rain will cause travel difficulties.