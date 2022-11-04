High Wind Warning issued November 4 at 10:30PM PDT until November 4 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.