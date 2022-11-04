High Wind Warning issued November 4 at 10:30PM PDT until November 5 at 1:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 85 mph above
4500 feet.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades. In Washington,
South Washington Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 1 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.