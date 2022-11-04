High Wind Warning issued November 4 at 10:32PM PDT until November 5 at 7:00AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph.
* WHERE…In Oregon, East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades. In
Washington, Simcoe Highlands.
* WHEN…Until 7 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.