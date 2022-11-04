Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 7:09 AM
Published 11:23 PM

High Wind Warning issued November 4 at 11:23PM PDT until November 5 at 1:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 85 mph above
4500 feet.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades. In Washington,
South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 1 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content