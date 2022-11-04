High Wind Warning issued November 4 at 1:30PM PDT until November 4 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills. In
Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Scattered power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive.