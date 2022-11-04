High Wind Warning issued November 4 at 1:30PM PDT until November 5 at 1:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Southwest winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 95 mph

above 4500 feet. Strongest wind above treeline, generally 6000

feet.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades. In Washington,

South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 1 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Scattered power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive.