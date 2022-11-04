High Wind Warning issued November 4 at 2:59PM PDT until November 5 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 40 to 50 mph
with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory,
southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE…In the warning area. In California, highway 299 east of
Alturas and the Warners above 5000 feet. In Oregon, highway 31
near Summer Lake and east of Summer Rim at 4000 ft and higher
terrain above 5000 feet. In the advisory area, in California,
the Warners. In Oregon, most of Lake County, including highways
140, 395, 31 near Paisley and north of Summer Lake. This
includes the cities of Lakeview, Silver Lake, Paisley, and
Valley Falls.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.