High Wind Warning issued November 4 at 3:13AM PDT until November 5 at 7:00AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

expected. Strongest winds will occur along higher ridges.

* WHERE…In Oregon, East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades. In

Washington, Simcoe Highlands.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 7 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Travel

will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.