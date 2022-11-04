High Wind Warning issued November 4 at 5:16AM PDT until November 4 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 55 to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills. In
Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.