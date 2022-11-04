High Wind Warning issued November 4 at 5:16AM PDT until November 5 at 1:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Southwest winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts of 60 to 80 mph
expected above 4500 feet.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades. In Washington,
South Washington Cascades.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 1 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.