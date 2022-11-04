Wind Advisory issued November 4 at 4:06AM PDT until November 5 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 40 to 50 mph

with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory,

southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE…In the warning area. In California, highway 299 east of

Alturas and the Warners. In Oregon, highway 31 near Summer Lake

and east of Summer Rim and higher terrain. In the advisory area,

in California, the Warners. In Oregon, most of Lake County,

including highways 140, 395, 31 near Paisley and north of Summer

Lake. This includes the cities of Lakeview, Silver Lake,

Paisley, and Valley Falls.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.