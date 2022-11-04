Winter Weather Advisory issued November 4 at 2:37PM PDT until November 6 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 4 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 11 PM PDT Saturday to 10 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.