Winter Weather Advisory issued November 4 at 2:56PM PDT until November 7 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Snow above 4000 feet expected. Total snow accumulations
of 3 to 10 inches with amounts near 12 inches possible on the
highest peaks in the Cascades. A Winds gusting as high as 40
mph.

* WHERE…Most of of the Southern Oregon Cascades as well as for
portions of the Siskiyou Mountains and the East Side. This
includes Interstate 5 at Siskiyou Summit; Highway 140 at Lake of
the Woods; Highway 66 including Keno; Highway 62 at Crater Lake;
Highway 138 including Diamond Lake; Highway 58 including
Willamette Pass; Highway 97 including Modoc Point, Chiloquin,
Chemult, and Crescent; Highway 140 including Beatty, Bly, and
the outskirts of Klamath Falls.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Sunday to 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to snow, breezy
winds, and lowering visibilities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall rates could approach an inch an
hour at times for the Cascades above 5000 feet.

* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.

