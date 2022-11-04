Winter Weather Advisory issued November 4 at 2:56PM PDT until November 7 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Snow above 4000 feet expected. Total snow accumulations

of 3 to 10 inches with amounts near 12 inches possible on the

highest peaks in the Cascades. A Winds gusting as high as 40

mph.

* WHERE…Most of of the Southern Oregon Cascades as well as for

portions of the Siskiyou Mountains and the East Side. This

includes Interstate 5 at Siskiyou Summit; Highway 140 at Lake of

the Woods; Highway 66 including Keno; Highway 62 at Crater Lake;

Highway 138 including Diamond Lake; Highway 58 including

Willamette Pass; Highway 97 including Modoc Point, Chiloquin,

Chemult, and Crescent; Highway 140 including Beatty, Bly, and

the outskirts of Klamath Falls.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Sunday to 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to snow, breezy

winds, and lowering visibilities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall rates could approach an inch an

hour at times for the Cascades above 5000 feet.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.