Winter Weather Advisory issued November 4 at 3:05PM PDT until November 6 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 8 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in

Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN…From 11 PM PDT Saturday to 10 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Strong winds could

cause tree damage.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map