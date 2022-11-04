Skip to Content
Alerts
By
New
Published 3:05 PM

Winter Weather Advisory issued November 4 at 3:05PM PDT until November 6 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 8 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in
Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN…From 11 PM PDT Saturday to 10 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Strong winds could
cause tree damage.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content