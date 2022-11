A few showers are still occurring in the Cascades, but temperatures have largely risen above freezing, thus the winter weather advisory will be allowed to expire. That being said, areas that remain shaded may see pockets of temperatures that remain below freezing and could pose additional problems for a little while longer.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.