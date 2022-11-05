Skip to Content
November 5
9:46 AM

Wind Advisory issued November 5 at 9:46AM PDT until November 5 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, west winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 30
mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…In California, Modoc County. In Oregon, Northern and
Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County and Central and
Eastern Lake County.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

National Weather Service

