Winter Weather Advisory issued November 5 at 10:43PM PDT until November 6 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4
to 10 inches mainly along the crest and pass areas.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.