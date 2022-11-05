Winter Weather Advisory issued November 5 at 2:11PM PDT until November 6 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected above 3000 feet. Additional snow

accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40

mph.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades. In Washington,

South Washington Cascades. This includes Highway 26

through Government Camp and Highway 20 through Tombstone and

Santiam Passes.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that

periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be

prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and

use caution while driving. Gusty winds may bring down

branches, leading to isolated power outages.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map