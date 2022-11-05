Winter Weather Advisory issued November 5 at 2:25AM PDT until November 6 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches

through this evening, then another 8 to 14 inches later tonight

through Sunday. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Elevations above 3000 feet in the South Washington

Cascades and Northern Oregon Cascades. This includes Highway 26

through Government Camp and Highway 20 through Tombstone and

Santiam Passes.

* WHEN…From 10 AM PDT this morning to 10 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods

of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared

for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution

while driving. Gusty winds may bring down branches, leading to

isolated power outages.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map