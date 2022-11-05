Winter Weather Advisory issued November 5 at 2:25AM PDT until November 6 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches
through this evening, then another 8 to 14 inches later tonight
through Sunday. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Elevations above 3000 feet in the South Washington
Cascades and Northern Oregon Cascades. This includes Highway 26
through Government Camp and Highway 20 through Tombstone and
Santiam Passes.
* WHEN…From 10 AM PDT this morning to 10 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods
of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared
for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution
while driving. Gusty winds may bring down branches, leading to
isolated power outages.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map