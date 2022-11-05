Winter Weather Advisory issued November 5 at 4:35AM PDT until November 6 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 4 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph, especially
early.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 5 PM PDT this afternoon to 10 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. especially along
US-20.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.