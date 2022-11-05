Winter Weather Advisory issued November 5 at 5:16AM PDT until November 7 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.
Southwest winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc
Counties. In Oregon, Klamath Basin and Northern and Eastern
Klamath County and Western Lake County. This includes Highway 97
between Macdoel and Crescent, and Highway 140 between Keno and
Bly.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Sunday to 4 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall amounts will be lightest in the
vicinities of Klamath Falls and Tulelake. Snowfall rates will
be most intense during late Sunday afternoon through Sunday
evening.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com and http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov
for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.