Winter Storm Warning issued November 6 at 1:50PM PST until November 6 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 9
inches.
* WHERE…South Washington Cascades and Northern Oregon
Cascades. This includes Highway 26 through Government Camp and
Highway 20 through Tombstone and Santiam Passes.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels of 2500 to 3000 feet today
will lower to around 2000 feet this evening. Heaviest snow
accumulations will likely occur above 3500 feet in elevation.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map