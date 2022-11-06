Winter Storm Warning issued November 6 at 4:27PM PST until November 7 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches tonight, with total storm accumulations of 6 to 14

inches, highest above the passes.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades. In Washington,

South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map