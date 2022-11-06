Winter Storm Warning issued November 6 at 5:19AM PST until November 6 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 12 to 18
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane
County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades. This includes
Highway 26 through Government Camp and Highway 20 through
Tombstone and Santiam Passes.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…A Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow means severe
winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Significant
amounts of snow are forecast that will make travel dangerous.
Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map