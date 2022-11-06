Winter Storm Warning issued November 6 at 5:19AM PST until November 6 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 12 to 18

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane

County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades. This includes

Highway 26 through Government Camp and Highway 20 through

Tombstone and Santiam Passes.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…A Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow means severe

winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Significant

amounts of snow are forecast that will make travel dangerous.

Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel, keep an extra

flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map