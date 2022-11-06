Winter Storm Warning issued November 6 at 7:28AM PST until November 6 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of up to 18 inches.

* WHERE…South Washington Cascades and Northern Oregon Cascades.

This includes Highway 26 through Government Camp and Highway 20

through Tombstone and Santiam Passes.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Periods of heavy snow will make travel very difficult.

Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels of 2500 to 3000 feet today will

lower to around 2000 feet this evening. Heaviest snow

accumulations will likely occur above 3500 feet in elevation.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations.

Slow down and allow extra time when travelling. Practice your

winter safety rules. Keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your car in case of emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map