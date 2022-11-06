Winter Storm Warning issued November 6 at 8:04PM PST until November 7 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6
inches, with storm totals of 6 to 14 inches. Additional
accumulations are expected Monday as snow showers continue.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades. In Washington,
South Washington Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow level steady around 1500 feet.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map