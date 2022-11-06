Winter Weather Advisory issued November 6 at 1:35PM PST until November 7 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5

inches. Southwest winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc

Counties. In Oregon, Klamath Basin and Northern and Eastern

Klamath County and Western Lake County. This includes Highway

97 between Macdoel and Crescent, and Highway 140 between Keno

and Bly.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall amounts will be lightest in the

vicinities of Klamath Falls and Tulelake. Snowfall rates will

be most intense during late this afternoon through this

evening.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com and http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov

for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.