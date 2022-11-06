Skip to Content
today at 11:09 PM
Published 1:50 PM

Winter Weather Advisory issued November 6 at 1:50PM PST until November 7 at 11:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected above 1500 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 3 to 6 inches.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and
Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills. In Washington, Willapa
Hills and South Washington Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 11 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

National Weather Service

