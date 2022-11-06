Winter Weather Advisory issued November 6 at 4:27PM PST until November 7 at 11:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected above 1000 to 1500 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Though, snow may fall down to

valley floor in the Cascade foothills at times this evening,

with local accumulations of 1 to 2 inches possible.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map