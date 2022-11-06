Winter Weather Advisory issued November 6 at 5:41AM PST until November 6 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4

to 9 inches, mainly along the crest and at pass level.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult especially along US-20

and through Santiam Pass.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.