Winter Weather Advisory issued November 6 at 7:28AM PST until November 7 at 11:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected above 1500 feet. Total snow accumulations

of up to 4 inches.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and

Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills. In Washington, Willapa

Hills and South Washington Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 11 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow

covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while

driving.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map