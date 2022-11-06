Winter Weather Advisory issued November 6 at 7:28AM PST until November 7 at 11:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 1500 feet. Total snow accumulations
of up to 4 inches.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and
Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills. In Washington, Willapa
Hills and South Washington Cascade Foothills.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 11 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow
covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while
driving.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map