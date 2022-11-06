Winter Weather Advisory issued November 6 at 8:04PM PST until November 7 at 11:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow above 1500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up
2 to 4 inches, though a few spots above 2500 feet could see up
to 6 inches of new snow.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map