Winter Weather Advisory issued November 7 at 1:39PM PST until November 9 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…In California, eastern portions of Modoc County,

including the Warners and portions of Hwy 395 and 299. In

Oregon, the higher terrain of eastern Klamath County and western

Lake County including the Winter Rim. This also affects some

lower elevations including portions of Hwy 31, 395 and 140, and

the communities of Paisley, Summer Lake, Lakeview, and Valley

Falls.

* WHEN…From 4 PM Tuesday to 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for

latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.