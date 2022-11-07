Winter Weather Advisory issued November 7 at 1:39PM PST until November 9 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…In California, eastern portions of Modoc County,
including the Warners and portions of Hwy 395 and 299. In
Oregon, the higher terrain of eastern Klamath County and western
Lake County including the Winter Rim. This also affects some
lower elevations including portions of Hwy 31, 395 and 140, and
the communities of Paisley, Summer Lake, Lakeview, and Valley
Falls.
* WHEN…From 4 PM Tuesday to 4 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for
latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.