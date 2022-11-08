Winter Weather Advisory issued November 8 at 2:40PM PST until November 9 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Snow accumulations around 1 to 4 inches at lower
elevations and 4 to 8 inches over higher terrain.
* WHERE…In California, Modoc County. In Oregon, Northern and
Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County and Central and
Eastern Lake County.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially over Cedar pass
and Warner Mountain Summit. The hazardous conditions could
impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The highest snowfall rates will arrive
later this evening into tonight.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for
latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.