Winter Weather Advisory issued November 8 at 4:22AM PST until November 9 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches,

except 4 to 8 inches for the Warner Mountains.

* WHERE…In California, Modoc County, including the Warners and

portions of Highways 395 and 299. In Oregon, the higher terrain

of eastern Klamath County and western Lake County including

Highway 140, portions of Highway 31, the Winter Rim, Beatty, and

Bly.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…An additional inch or so of lingering snow

showers is possible over the Warner Mountains during Wednesday

morning.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov

for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.