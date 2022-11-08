Winter Weather Advisory issued November 8 at 4:22AM PST until November 9 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches,
except 4 to 8 inches for the Warner Mountains.
* WHERE…In California, Modoc County, including the Warners and
portions of Highways 395 and 299. In Oregon, the higher terrain
of eastern Klamath County and western Lake County including
Highway 140, portions of Highway 31, the Winter Rim, Beatty, and
Bly.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 4 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…An additional inch or so of lingering snow
showers is possible over the Warner Mountains during Wednesday
morning.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov
for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.