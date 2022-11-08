Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued November 8 at 9:55PM PST until November 9 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Additional snow accumulations around 1 to 4 inches at
lower elevations and 4 to 8 inches over higher terrain.

* WHERE…In California, Modoc County. In Oregon, Northern and
Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County and Central and
Eastern Lake County.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially over Cedar
pass and Warner Mountain Summit. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The highest snowfall rates will arrive
later this evening into tonight.

* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov
for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.

