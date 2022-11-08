Winter Weather Advisory issued November 8 at 9:55PM PST until November 9 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Additional snow accumulations around 1 to 4 inches at

lower elevations and 4 to 8 inches over higher terrain.

* WHERE…In California, Modoc County. In Oregon, Northern and

Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County and Central and

Eastern Lake County.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially over Cedar

pass and Warner Mountain Summit. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The highest snowfall rates will arrive

later this evening into tonight.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov

for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.