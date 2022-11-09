Winter Weather Advisory issued November 9 at 3:41AM PST until November 9 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
* WHERE…In California, Modoc County, including the Warners and
portions of Highways 395 and 299. In Oregon, the higher terrain
of eastern Klamath County and much of Lake County. This includes
portions of Highways 31, 395 and 140, the Winter Rim, and the
communities of Beatty, Bly, Paisley, Summer Lake, Lakeview, and
Valley Falls.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for
latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.