Dense Fog Advisory issued November 13 at 9:57PM PST until November 14 at 11:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Remember to drive slower and use extra care and courtesy on the commute to work Monday morning. Watch for pedestrians in and around school zones Monday morning. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. If you are a pedestrian, wear reflective clothing or use a flashlight to make yourself visible to motorists.

* WHERE…Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, Central Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County.

* WHAT…Visibility less than a quarter of a mile at times in dense fog.

