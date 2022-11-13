Dense Fog Advisory issued November 13 at 9:57PM PST until November 14 at 11:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Visibility less than a quarter of a mile at times in
dense fog.
* WHERE…Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, Central
Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon
Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Remember to drive slower and use extra care
and courtesy on the commute to work Monday morning. Watch for
pedestrians in and around school zones Monday morning.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. If you are a pedestrian, wear reflective
clothing or use a flashlight to make yourself visible to
motorists.