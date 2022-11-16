Air Stagnation Advisory issued November 16 at 9:43AM PST until November 18 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…A period of stagnant air with light winds is expected.
below 2500 feet.
* WHERE…Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, Central
Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon
Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Air stagnation could result in the development and
persistence of poor air quality.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This Air Stagnation Advisory reflects
meteorological conditions that cause air stagnation which may
lead to air quality problems.
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.