Air Stagnation Advisory issued November 17 at 2:21AM PST until November 18 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…A period of stagnant air with light winds is expected.

below 2500 feet.

* WHERE…Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, Central

Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon

Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Air stagnation could result in the development and

persistence of poor air quality.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This Air Stagnation Advisory reflects

meteorological conditions that cause air stagnation which may

lead to air quality problems.

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s

advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during

periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor

burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be

limited as much as possible. According to state air quality

agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants

close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with

your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.