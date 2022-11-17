Air Stagnation Advisory issued November 17 at 4:43AM PST until November 18 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…For the Freezing Fog Advisory, visibility of a half

mile or less in freezing fog. For the Air Stagnation Advisory,

stagnant air is expected, which may lead to deteriorating air

quality.

* WHERE…Freezing fog will affect areas from Chiloquin to Chemult

including portions of highway 97. Air stagnation will affect

valleys of Klamath and western Lake Counties.

* WHEN…For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until 10 AM PST

Friday. For the Freezing Fog Advisory, until 9 AM PST this

morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and

potential frost and slippery conditions on roadways. Air

stagnation is likely to result in diminishing air quality with

time, especially in and near areas with significant sources of

air pollution. Diminished air quality is likely to cause health

issues for people with respiratory problems if precautions are

not taken.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks

causing slippery roads.

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s

advice for dealing with diminished air quality. N95 masks are

effective at filtering out the majority of harmful air

particulates.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor

burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be

limited as much as possible. According to state air quality

agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants

close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with

your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.