Freezing Fog Advisory issued November 17 at 12:39AM PST until November 17 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Visibility less than one half mile in freezing fog.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of
Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and
North Central Oregon. In Washington, Foothills of the Blue
Mountains of Washington and Simcoe Highlands.
* WHEN…Until noon PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and potential frost on bridges. There may also be localized areas
with freezing drizzle causing slick roadways.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.