Freezing Fog Advisory issued November 17 at 4:43AM PST until November 17 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…For the Freezing Fog Advisory, visibility of a half
mile or less in freezing fog. For the Air Stagnation Advisory,
stagnant air is expected, which may lead to deteriorating air
quality.
* WHERE…Freezing fog will affect areas from Chiloquin to Chemult
including portions of highway 97. Air stagnation will affect
valleys of Klamath and western Lake Counties.
* WHEN…For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until 10 AM PST
Friday. For the Freezing Fog Advisory, until 9 AM PST this
morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and
potential frost and slippery conditions on roadways. Air
stagnation is likely to result in diminishing air quality with
time, especially in and near areas with significant sources of
air pollution. Diminished air quality is likely to cause health
issues for people with respiratory problems if precautions are
not taken.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s
advice for dealing with diminished air quality. N95 masks are
effective at filtering out the majority of harmful air
particulates.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.