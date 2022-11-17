Freezing Fog Advisory issued November 17 at 7:18AM PST until November 17 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Visibility less than a mile in some areas. Freezing

drizzle causing slick conditions.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of

Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon,

North Central Oregon and Central Oregon. In Washington,

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington, East Slopes of

the Washington Cascades and Simcoe Highlands.

* WHEN…Until noon PST today.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and

ice on the roads and ground surfaces from the freezing drizzle.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks

causing slippery roads.