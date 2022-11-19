Air Stagnation Advisory issued November 19 at 2:16PM PST until November 20 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…A period of stagnant air with light winds is expected
below 2500 feet.
* WHERE…Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South
Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and
Cascade Foothills in Lane County.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Air stagnation could result in the development and
persistence of poor air quality.
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.