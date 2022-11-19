Air Stagnation Advisory issued November 19 at 8:03AM PST until November 21 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…For the Air Stagnation Advisory, poor air quality. For
the Freezing Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less
in freezing fog.
* WHERE…Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the
Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern
Blue Mountains of Oregon, North Central Oregon and Central
Oregon.
* WHEN…Until noon PST today for freezing fog. Until 3 PM PST
Monday for air stagnation.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and potential frost on bridges.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.